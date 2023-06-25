Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $161.00. The company traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $115.82. Approximately 510,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,440,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

