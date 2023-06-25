Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $21.50 to $24.50. 736,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,980 shares.The stock last traded at $24.35 and had previously closed at $24.84.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 213,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.