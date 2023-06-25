CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.32, but opened at $84.21. CarMax shares last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 2,898,412 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

