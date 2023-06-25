Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spartan Delta traded as low as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 68492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.18.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

