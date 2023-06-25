Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.

Organigram Price Performance

OGI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86. Organigram has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.27.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Organigram

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Organigram by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Organigram in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Organigram by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organigram by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Organigram by 72.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

