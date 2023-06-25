Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, July 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.
Organigram Price Performance
OGI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86. Organigram has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.27.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Organigram from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.