Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.31 to C$0.72. The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 118,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 923,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

