SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of SQZ opened at $0.40 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

