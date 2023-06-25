SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 7th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of SQZ opened at $0.40 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
