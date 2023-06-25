KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 97,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 60,729 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,777,000. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,849,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 1,294,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

