AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

