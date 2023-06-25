Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 886 put options.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.22.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
