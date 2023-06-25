Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 886 put options.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

