Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Put Options (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,693 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,756% compared to the typical volume of 199 put options.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

