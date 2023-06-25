Newell Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,908 call options on the company. This is an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,149 call options.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

