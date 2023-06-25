Lamb Weston Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average volume of 1,217 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

