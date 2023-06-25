Aeglea BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

