Navitas Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,349 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 275% compared to the typical daily volume of 626 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.34. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $8,462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

