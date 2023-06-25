Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,207 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,911% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,965,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at about $576,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

