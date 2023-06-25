Smith & Wesson Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 533 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.