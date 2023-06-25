Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 506% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,035 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Digital Trading Down 16.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $8.09 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 4.22.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.