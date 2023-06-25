Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson has a 52-week low of $195.28 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

