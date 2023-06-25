Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.96 on Friday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $975.88 million, a PE ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

