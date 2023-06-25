KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE AGR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avangrid by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Avangrid by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $3,339,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

