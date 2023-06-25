Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $153.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

