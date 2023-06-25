Credit Acceptance Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $12.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $12.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.15. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $65.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $501.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $386,743,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 324,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

