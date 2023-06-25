Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

