Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

