Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.66 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

