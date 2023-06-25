Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.66 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp
In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
