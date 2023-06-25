Analysts Offer Predictions for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

