HC Wainwright Weighs in on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.45 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

