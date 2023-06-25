Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

