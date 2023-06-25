Offerpad Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($5.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The company had revenue of $609.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.86 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,918,398.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

