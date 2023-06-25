Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.823 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

