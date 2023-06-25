Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

