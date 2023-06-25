Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,283,000. American Trust boosted its stake in SM Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SM Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.89%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

