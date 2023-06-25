Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.