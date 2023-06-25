Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Shares of PBAM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

