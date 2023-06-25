Brokers Offer Predictions for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

VTLE stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $90.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

