Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.29. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$78.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

