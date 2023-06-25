Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $6.46

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.