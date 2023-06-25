Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $47.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.