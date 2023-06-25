Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $17.29

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

