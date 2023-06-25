Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $17.29

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
