Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $118.40

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

