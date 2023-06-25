Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $105.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

