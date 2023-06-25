ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have commented on AGESY. ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1418 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

