Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$51.75

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE ATZ opened at C$34.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$32.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
