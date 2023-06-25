Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$51.75

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE ATZ opened at C$34.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$32.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.403537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

