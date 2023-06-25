Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $33.75

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.