PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $55.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.23 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

