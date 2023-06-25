Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $5.35

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $861.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.00. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

