Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $21.50

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 2.1 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

