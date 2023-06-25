Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $40.57

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

