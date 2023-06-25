Phuthuma F. Nhleko Purchases 142,500 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($51,055.66).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 28.08 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £407.16 million, a PE ratio of 936.00, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

